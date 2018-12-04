Viewpoint: Transportation planning must address regional gridlock

Last week the Greater Washington Partnership announced its Transportation Blueprint for the Baltimore-Washington-Richmond super region. This is a very important initiative and we are encouraged the Partnership is actively playing a major role in addressing…

Last week the Greater Washington Partnership announced its Transportation Blueprint for the Baltimore-Washington-Richmond super region.

This is a very important initiative and we are encouraged the Partnership is actively playing a major role in addressing the changing nature of transportation.

While the blueprint seeks to align priorities in Richmond and Baltimore with those of the D.C. region, the immediate task is to address the transit and roadway gridlock that is occurring today in Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

For more than three decades, the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance, which represents over 100 major employers, community organizations and concerned citizens, has worked effectively to advance and construct multimodal transportation priorities identified by regional planners as essential to regional mobility. The 2030 Group and the Suburban Maryland Transportation Alliance have also outlined the foundation for regional cooperation and the prioritization…