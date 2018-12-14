Viewpoint: Football at RFK stadium? Yes, it’s the only site that makes sense.

It’s not often I give Dan Snyder kudos for anything, but he deserves a pat on the back for trying to locate his new football stadium at the RFK Stadium site in Northeast D.C. It…

It’s not often I give Dan Snyder kudos for anything, but he deserves a pat on the back for trying to locate his new football stadium at the RFK Stadium site in Northeast D.C. It is, hands down, the best location for a stadium in the region.

According to The Washington Post, Snyder is working with congressional Republican leaders — and, depending on who you ask, D.C. city officials — to change the federal government’s agreement with D.C. that dictates use of the federally owned site. They are trying to make changes to both the length of the agreement and allowances for related mixed-use development on the 190-acre site.

But there are plenty of issues surrounding this endeavor, so let’s explore some:

• The name: As many readers know, I believe the name is racist and has no place on any sports team in today’s world. We avoid its usage at the Business Journal. I have no doubt that one day — five years? 10 years? — the name will be changed. But I am a pragmatist, and I realize…