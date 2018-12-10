Viewpoint: Chinese rail cars would offer more risk than reward for WMATA

With more than 600,000 riders a day, Washington’s Metro system is the transportation lifeblood of our nation’s capital. Federal workers, military personnel, tourists, students and many others all depend on a safe, secure and reliable…

With more than 600,000 riders a day, Washington’s Metro system is the transportation lifeblood of our nation’s capital. Federal workers, military personnel, tourists, students and many others all depend on a safe, secure and reliable transit system to get them to work, school, home and everywhere in between.

In cities around the country, cash-strapped transit agencies have been turning to the ultra-low budget option of buying railcars manufactured in China. While untested and unproven in this market, the Chinese state-owned enterprise China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. (CRRC) has succeeded in winning over transit agencies in cities like Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles with its promises of cheap railcars, sometimes bidding as much as 50 percent below its competitors.

CRRC is a railcar manufacturing company that is state owned and operated by the government of China, and which has direct ties to Communist party leadership and the Chinese defense sector. The intrusion of…