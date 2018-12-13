Video released of scuffle in the layaway department of Walmart

Click here for updates on this story Sterling Heights, MI (WXYZ) — Surveillance video shows a chaotic and intense scene in the layaway department at a Walmart in Sterling Heights. Folks say the situation appears…

Sterling Heights, MI (WXYZ) — Surveillance video shows a chaotic and intense scene in the layaway department at a Walmart in Sterling Heights.

Folks say the situation appears to be out of control. Surveillance video shows a scuffle between shoppers and employees at the Walmart at 14 Mile and Van Dyke, when suddenly one person involved pulled out a knife.

“It’s horrible. I mean it’s not safe to go to even a store anymore,” said Marianne Rosink as she walked into that same Walmart days after the brawl.

It’s video you typically don’t see in the layaway department at Walmart.

“It’s crazy everyone’s out. It’s the holiday, you shouldn’t be doing that,” Rosink said.

Sterling Heights police say the person had been standing in line for apparently too long when he starting fighting with employees.

“Things are bad here. People get mad, (they) shouldn’t, but that’s people,” said Rollins Kindred, a customer.

Police say the suspect pulled a knife from a store shelf on the Walmart employees. Officers quickly arrived on scene, but the suspect took off shortly before officers arrived. Police arrested a 52-year-old woman related to the suspect for obstructing police and larceny in a building.

This time of year is stressful, customers said, but you have to try and keep your cool.

“Take it easy. Think about the other guy,” Kindred said.

Rosink added that although patience is low, customers have to remember to keep their cool.

Sterling Heights police say the suspect has been identified but hasn’t been apprehended yet. Police continue to investigate.

