Valerie Camillo is leaving the Washington Nationals

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 11, 2018 8:30 am 12/11/2018 08:30am
Valerie Camillo is leaving the Washington Nationals.

The club’s chief revenue and marketing officer has been appointed the president of business operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center, according to an announcement Monday.

Camillo will oversee sales, marketing, analytics, technology and business optimization for the NHL franchise and the arena.

“As we transform our venue into the most technologically-advanced arena in the country and the Flyers’ pipeline of young talent continues to meld with our proven stars, Valerie’s leadership will ensure that our business operations perform at peak levels and deliver a best-in-class fan experience,” Dave Scott, chairman and CEO of sports entertainment company Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Flyers and other pro sports teams, said in a statement.

Camillo joined the Nationals in 2014. The franchise brought in $304 million in revenue in 2017, according to Forbes. The Washington Business Journal profiled Camillo…

