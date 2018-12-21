US Wind sells offshore lease in New Jersey to focus on Maryland’s ‘advanced’ market

Baltimore-based US Wind has sold its lease to develop an offshore wind farm off the coast of New Jersey, part of a plan to focus more on a similar project in Maryland. The development firm…

The development firm is one of two companies selected by the Maryland Public Service Commission in May 2017 to build offshore wind farms in two wind energy areas that make up 80,000 acres off the Ocean City coastline.

Under the deal announced Thursday, the company sold the original $1.5 million New Jersey lease for $215 million to EDF Renewables North America, a subsidiary of Paris-based EDF. US Wind, while located in Baltimore, is a subsidiary of Italian Toto Holding Group. The cost to purchase the lease also includes a deferred variable payment, which US Wind officials declined to disclose the specifics of.

Salvo Vitale, the general counsel at US Wind, said selling the New Jersey lease was both financially lucrative and allows the company to keep its focus on turning Maryland into a regional hub for offshore wind.…