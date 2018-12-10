United wants a Polaris lounge at Dulles. MWAA may pitch in millions to deliver it.

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) wants a Polaris Lounge to serve its premium travelers at Dulles International Airport. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will oblige, and help pay for it. MWAA’s board on Tuesday will consider…

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) wants a Polaris Lounge to serve its premium travelers at Dulles International Airport. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will oblige, and help pay for it.

MWAA’s board on Tuesday will consider an agenda item to reimburse Chicago-based United no more than $33.8 million for construction of a 20,000-square-foot addition to Concourse C. United is the sole tenant of that concourse, and it’s run out of room.

United will manage construction of the building addition, as well as any impacts from construction to adjacent facilities operated by the airline. MWAA’s reimbursement would only cover shell construction and enabling work such as relocating jet bridges and fuel pits. United would be responsible for all utilities, furniture, fixtures and other equipment within the lounge.

Planning is underway, and United intends to deliver the lounge by the end of 2019. Polaris lounges are reserved for international premium cabin customers, featuring multicourse…