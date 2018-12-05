Under Armour to make College Football Playoff debut thanks to Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame’s spot in the College Football Playoff marks Under Armour’s Inc. first entry into the five-year-old bracket tournament. Simultaneously, the Baltimore company becomes the first non-Nike Inc. sportswear maker to have…

The University of Notre Dame’s spot in the College Football Playoff marks Under Armour’s Inc. first entry into the five-year-old bracket tournament.

Simultaneously, the Baltimore company becomes the first non-Nike Inc. sportswear maker to have a team competing in the four-school playoff since its launch in 2014.

Notre Dame, currently with a 12-0 record, will face Clemson in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29, with the winner advancing to face Alabama or Oklahoma in the Jan. 7 national championship in Santa Clara, California.

The Fighting Irish making the College Football Playoff is significant for Under Armour. The two reached a 10-year deal in 2014 for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) to become the exclusive outfitter of Notre Dame’s 26 varsity teams. At the time, the deal was believed to be the largest in college athletics.

Notre Dame had previously been outfitted by Adidas, a rival of Under Armour.