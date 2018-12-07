Under Armour pays homage to Notre Dame’s legacy with College Football Playoff uniforms

Under Armour Inc. provided a first look Friday at the new uniforms Notre Dame University’s football team will be wearing in the Cotton Bowl later this month. The Fighting Irish finished 12-0 in the regular…

Under Armour Inc. provided a first look Friday at the new uniforms Notre Dame University’s football team will be wearing in the Cotton Bowl later this month.

The Fighting Irish finished 12-0 in the regular season and became the first Under Armour-sponsored school to be selected for the four-team College Football Playoff. Notre Dame is also the first non-Nike Inc. school to make the playoff.

“This a special moment in our partnership,” said Nick Billiris, senior design director of team sports at Baltimore-based Under Armour (NYSE: UAA). “We wanted to keep the uniform traditional and true to Notre Dame, but dial it up to pay homage to the school’s history with gold and mark this incredible accomplishment.”

Gold plays prominently throughout uniforms, most notably in Notre Dame’s iconic all-gold helmets. The football team wears the helmets as an homage to the Golden Dome at the heart of Notre Dame’s campus in Indiana. The dome is also the inspiration of the “Rush 4 Gold” mantra featured…