Under Armour ‘parts ways’ with Kareem Hunt after TMZ video goes viral

Under Armour Inc. has “parted ways” with Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who was released by the team late Friday evening after TMZ released a video earlier in the day showing him shoving and kicking a woman.

Hunt, 23, was in his second year in the NFL and an endorser of Under Armour. Hunt led the NFL in rushing during his rookie year last season and was a Pro Bowler.

A spokeswoman for Baltimore-based Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) confirmed Saturday morning that the brand “parted ways” with Hunt.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Hunt appears to get into an argument with a woman at a Cleveland hotel during an incident in February. Hunt shoves the woman who then hits him during an argument. Hunt’s friends attempt to hold him back but he breaks free and knocks the woman to the ground. He then kicks her and causes her to fall over.

Police were called to the scene, but no arrests were made or charges filed, according to ESPN.

