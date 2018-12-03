UMd. School of Medicine puts more women in senior leadership amid ‘cultural transformation’ effort

University of Maryland School of Medicine is promoting several women to senior leadership roles and promising other sweeping changes in an effort to create a “respectful, inclusive and professional work environment.” Dr. E. Albert Reece,…

University of Maryland School of Medicine is promoting several women to senior leadership roles and promising other sweeping changes in an effort to create a “respectful, inclusive and professional work environment.”

Dr. E. Albert Reece, dean of the Baltimore medical school, announced Friday that promotions and other structural changes were being made as part of a new school-wide “Program in Cultural Transformation,” largely aimed at ensuring women are represented at the highest levels of leadership.

The move comes after a former research coordinator filed suit against University of Maryland, Baltimore earlier this month alleging officials failed to intervene and put an end to incidents of harassment. According to a Baltimore Sun report, 31-year-old Carly Goldstein alleged in the suit she was sexually harassed by vascular surgeon and School of Medicine professor Dr. Robert Crawford for three years. She claimed she complained to university officials but nothing was done to stop it.…