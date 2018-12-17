Two Japanese restaurants from Zuma owners opening in D.C.

The London restaurant group behind the Zuma chain and more 40 other restaurants around the world is making its way into Greater Washington with two new Japanese concepts, Shōtō and Akēdo, planned for downtown D.C.…

Restaurateurs Arjun Waney and Tunu Puri and local managing partner Arman Naqi have signed a lease for more than 11,000 square feet to open the two spots at Carr Properties’ Midtown Center, built on the former site of The Washington Post headquarters building at 15th and L streets NW.

Nick and Charlie Papadopoulos of Papadopoulos Properties, along with Lyle Stern of the Koniver Stern Group, represented Shōtō and Akēdo in the lease deal. John Asadoorian of Asadoorian Retail Solutions represented Carr.

Shōtō will be a 5,000-square-foot, 140-seat Japanese restaurant featuring an open kitchen within a central robata grill seating area and connected sushi counter, as well as a traditional bar. Designed by Japanese interior designer Noriyoshi Muramatsu of Studio Glitt,…