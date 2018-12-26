Twice the speed and twice the range. Sikorsky, Boeing unveil next-generation military helicopter.

Sikorsky and Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) are providing a first look at a demonstration helicopter designed to fly at twice the speed and range of conventional military helicopters. The SB>1 Defiant, developed for the U.S.…

The SB>1 Defiant, developed for the U.S. Army’s Joint Multi-Role technology demonstration program, will help inform the next generation of military helicopters. Those next-gen helicopters aren’t expected to enter service until the early 2030s.

Sikorsky, owned by Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT), and Boeing developed the SB>1 Defiant with advanced rigid rotor system, agility and maneuverability. Its technology includes a new drive system, active vibration control, retractable gear, space for a crew of four and 12 combat-equipped troops, and a composite fuselage. It is a completely new aircraft, Defense News reported in October, not a reconfiguration of a previous iteration.

It is one of two helicopters participating in the demonstration program. The other, the tiltrotor Bell V-280 Valor from Bell…