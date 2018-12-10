202.5
Home » Latest News » Turkish economy slowed to…

Turkish economy slowed to 1.6 percent in 2018 third quarter

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 3:44 am 12/10/2018 03:44am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Statistics show Turkey’s economy slowed in the third quarter of 2018, hit by high inflation and a currency crisis.

Turkish Statistical Institute figures released on Monday showed that the economy grew by 1.6 percent in the period from July to September compared with the previous year.

The rate was below market expectations of 2 percent growth and down from the 5.3 percent growth recorded in the previous quarter.

The Turkish lira lost some 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year before improved relations with the United States and a major interest rate hike helped the currency to rebound.

Yearly inflation eased to 21.6 percent in November after hitting a 15-year high of 25.2 percent in October.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500