By The Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Trump to send Air Force One to Texas to transport former President George H.W. Bush’s casket to Washington.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Trump to send Air Force One to Texas to transport former President George H.W. Bush’s casket to Washington.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.