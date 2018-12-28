Trump says most furloughed federal workers are Democrats

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that most federal employees who are not receiving pay because of the partial government shutdown are Democrats. The president’s tweet came just a few days after he told reporters in…

The president’s tweet came just a few days after he told reporters in the White House that furloughed workers are agreeable to the shutdown because they support his efforts to get funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The wall funding has been the sticking point in the stalled federal budget negotiations that have led to the shutdown, which entered its seventh day Friday. Democrats have called the border wall a wasteful endeavor.

“Many of those workers have said to me, communicated, ‘stay out until you get the funding for the wall.’ These federal workers want the wall,” Trump said on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., shot back at Trump’s tweet, calling it “outrageous” and adding that federal employees don’t go to work as partisans but as “public servants.”

Warner also…