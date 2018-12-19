Trump makes Christmas Eve a holiday for federal workers. Will a shutdown follow?

President Donald Trump is giving federal employees the day off on Christmas Eve, a merry move as the federal government faces the possibility of a less joyful shutdown. Trump signed an executive order late Tuesday…

President Donald Trump is giving federal employees the day off on Christmas Eve, a merry move as the federal government faces the possibility of a less joyful shutdown.

Trump signed an executive order late Tuesday granting federal employees the extra vacation day, which falls on Monday. It is customary move for presidents when Christmas is on a Tuesday.

Executive departments and agencies may keep some offices and installations open Monday “for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need,” according to the order. That decision falls to agency and department directors.

The order comes as the federal government faces a third shutdown of Trump’s presidency. A quarter of the government will run out of funding and close at midnight Friday unless Congress and the White House come to an agreement. Trump reportedly backed off demands of $5 billion for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the budget fight, according to ABC News.

But without a compromise on a long-term…