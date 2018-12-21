Trump: Government shutdown will last ‘a very long time’ if Dems don’t back border-wall funding

President Donald Trump suggested Friday morning a government shutdown “will last for a very long time” if Democrats oppose a House spending bill that includes money for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. In a…

In a series of Friday morning tweets, Trump urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to fight to pass a stopgap spending bill that cleared the House on Thursday that would keep the government funded through Feb. 8 and includes $5.7 billion for a border wall. Democrats in the Senate have enough votes to keep the bill from passing.

The president said Thursday he would veto a stop-gap measure from the Senate that did not include funding for a border wall.

Through his Friday tweets, Trump attempted to pin a potential shutdown on the Democrats a week after proclaiming he would own the shutdown as his doing in a meeting with Democratic leaders.

“If we don’t get what we want. … I will shut down the government,” Trump said at the Dec. 12 meeting. “And I am proud to shut…