Too late for Amazon, Fairfax primes CIT site for new corporate hub

It missed out on Amazon.com Inc.’s new headquarters, but the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has approved a development change aimed at attracting other large employers to the 28.3-acre the Center for Innovative Technology campus off the Dulles Toll Road.

The board voted unanimously near the end of its day-long meeting Dec. 4 to increase the density on the portion of the CIT site that falls within Fairfax County — a much smaller piece of the campus can be found in neighboring Loudoun County — to allow up to about 3.8 million square feet of office space along with supporting hotel and retail. That’s an increase from just over 1.6 million square feet of office, along with additional retail, hotel and residential, as was previously allowed under the county’s comprehensive plan. The increased office density puts the site in the same ballpark as the 4 million square feet Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: APPL) is seeking for its proposed corporate campus.

