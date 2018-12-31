This luxury consignment startup is raising a fresh round

Online high-end consignment startup LePrix LLC is raising up to $2 million in a new funding around, according to recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Arlington startup, which changed its name from SnobSwap earlier…

Online high-end consignment startup LePrix LLC is raising up to $2 million in a new funding around, according to recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Arlington startup, which changed its name from SnobSwap earlier this year, has raised $771,903 so far in debt financing, according to the filing. The company had previously raised about $2 million across several rounds since its founding in 2014, according to Crunchbase.

The company was founded by sisters Elise Whang and Emily Erkel to create a new way for buyers seeking “affordable luxury” and unique designer goods from boutique shops from around the world. Items include pricey designer handbags and clothing and LePrix boasts that it has the largest collection of pre-owned, authentic Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci items.

Whang, CEO at LePrix, was previously an attorney for the Federal Trade Commission as well as at law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP. Erkel, the chief marketing officer, has been a manager at Gap Inc.…