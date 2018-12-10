This Lockheed Martin littoral combat ship has hit a key milestone

Lockheed Martin Corp. is poised to deliver its latest littoral combat ship to the U.S. Navy after completing acceptance trials in Lake Michigan. The world’s largest defense contractor said Monday the future USS Billings, currently…

Lockheed Martin Corp. is poised to deliver its latest littoral combat ship to the U.S. Navy after completing acceptance trials in Lake Michigan.

The world’s largest defense contractor said Monday the future USS Billings, currently known as LCS 15, is the third ship taken through sea trials this year. That includes a full-power run, maneuverability testing and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system.

Major systems and features were also demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling and recovery and machinery control and automation.

Here’s some video of LCS 15 (warning, the soundtrack has an epic fantasy vibe that’ll have you thinking this ship is en route to King’s Landing), the eighth Freedom-variant littoral combat ship designed and built by a team led by Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) and shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine, which operates three Great Lakes shipyards.

The LCS program was created by the Navy to deliver…