This local startup is changing how the military uses weapons. It’s almost ready for an exit.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 5, 2018 2:40 pm 12/05/2018 02:40pm
Smart device startup T-Worx Inc. wants to bring military weapons into the internet age.

The Sterling company has spent nearly eight years developing an “intelligent rail” that can be placed on rifles and other weapons to provide physical space to integrate real-time video and other analytics, transmitting the info back to a command center. It also serves as a power source and software platform for other technologies — such as ammunition counters — that can help make weapons and physical hardware (think drones) smarter and more responsive, according to executive chairman Devin Schain.

“The I-Rail system is able to connect to the battlefield network streaming video and data that was previously unavailable,” Schain, a serial entrepreneurial who owns a controlling interest in the company, said in an email. “A system like the I-Rail enhances situational awareness for the soldiers and commanders with rounds fired, positional data, and targeting imagery, to name a few.”

