This is the opening date of the region’s only Taco Bell Cantina, for real this time

Back in the day, you got drunk and then went to Taco Bell. How times have changed.

Greater Washington’s first Taco Bell Cantina, the fusion of the Taco Bell menu and alcohol, will open in Old Town Alexandria in a matter of days.

Taco Bell had originally hoped to open by mid-November, we reported a couple months back. A spokesperson now tells us the 35-employee restaurant at 417 King St., across the street from City Hall, will welcome its first customers on Dec. 21.

Live más merry?

The Taco Bell Cantina at Tavern Square — a joint welcomed by some, undesired by others — will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., with outdoor dining closing by 11 p.m. It will seat 52 inside and 20 outside. The cantinas typically feature traditional Taco Bell food, shareable appetizers and a variety of drinks, including beer, wine and “twisted freezes” — maybe Alexandria will get a shot at the pink frosé.

Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority continues to list the cantina’s liquor license,…