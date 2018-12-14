202.5
Home » Latest News » This cleaning service looks…

This cleaning service looks to be the model for a living wage

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 14, 2018 5:00 am 12/14/2018 05:00am
Share

Nearly 18 months into an experiment of paying employees a starting wage of $17 an hour, Aaron Seyedian’s cleaning service business is making money and looking to expand beyond Greater Washington.

Since launching in August 2017, D.C.-based Well-Paid Maids LLC has brought in roughly $325,000 in revenue, $290,000 of that coming this year. Seyedian, who started the firm with $5,000, expects to hit $300,000 for the year. The company currently does not have investors but Seyedian said he would be open to investors down the road after proving the model successful in Baltimore, an expansion that is currently in the works.

Seyedian founded Well-Paid Maids with the intention of serving as a model for a living wage, where employees earn basic income to comfortably afford essentials such as housing, food and transportation. All five of Well-Paid Maids’ cleaners work full-time and receive a full benefits package that includes health and dental insurance, workers’ compensation and 22 paid days off.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500