This cleaning service looks to be the model for a living wage

Nearly 18 months into an experiment of paying employees a starting wage of $17 an hour, Aaron Seyedian’s cleaning service business is making money and looking to expand beyond Greater Washington. Since launching in August…

Nearly 18 months into an experiment of paying employees a starting wage of $17 an hour, Aaron Seyedian’s cleaning service business is making money and looking to expand beyond Greater Washington.

Since launching in August 2017, D.C.-based Well-Paid Maids LLC has brought in roughly $325,000 in revenue, $290,000 of that coming this year. Seyedian, who started the firm with $5,000, expects to hit $300,000 for the year. The company currently does not have investors but Seyedian said he would be open to investors down the road after proving the model successful in Baltimore, an expansion that is currently in the works.

Seyedian founded Well-Paid Maids with the intention of serving as a model for a living wage, where employees earn basic income to comfortably afford essentials such as housing, food and transportation. All five of Well-Paid Maids’ cleaners work full-time and receive a full benefits package that includes health and dental insurance, workers’ compensation and 22 paid days off.…