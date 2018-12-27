The real estate and employers dominating Fairfax County’s economy. Of course Amazon has a place in this.

A little piece of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) goes a long way. Fairfax County’s Economic Development Authority worked with 164 companies in calendar year 2017 to add, eventually, nearly 8,200 jobs. Three announcements, including a…

A little piece of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) goes a long way.

Fairfax County’s Economic Development Authority worked with 164 companies in calendar year 2017 to add, eventually, nearly 8,200 jobs. Three announcements, including a doozy from Amazon Web Services, accounted for 70 percent of that total.

That’s one of the more interesting stats from the county’s fiscal year 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, a detailed accounting of the county’s bottom line, and all things that feed into it.

The top three employment generators? The Transportation Security Administration’s 2020 relocation from Pentagon City to Springfield: 3,000 jobs. AWS’ East Coast hub in Herndon: 1,500 jobs. And Favor TechConsulting, a Tysons-based minority-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned government contractor: 1,200 jobs.

Employment, of course, is key to the county’s financial success. Jobs fill office space, fill homes with new residents, fill malls with shoppers. Real property tax…