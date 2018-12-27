202.5
Home » Latest News » The real estate and…

The real estate and employers dominating Fairfax County’s economy. Of course Amazon has a place in this.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 27, 2018 12:10 pm 12/27/2018 12:10pm
Share

A little piece of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) goes a long way.

Fairfax County’s Economic Development Authority worked with 164 companies in calendar year 2017 to add, eventually, nearly 8,200 jobs. Three announcements, including a doozy from Amazon Web Services, accounted for 70 percent of that total.

That’s one of the more interesting stats from the county’s fiscal year 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, a detailed accounting of the county’s bottom line, and all things that feed into it.

The top three employment generators? The Transportation Security Administration’s 2020 relocation from Pentagon City to Springfield: 3,000 jobs. AWS’ East Coast hub in Herndon: 1,500 jobs. And Favor TechConsulting, a Tysons-based minority-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned government contractor: 1,200 jobs.

Employment, of course, is key to the county’s financial success. Jobs fill office space, fill homes with new residents, fill malls with shoppers. Real property tax…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500