The newest designs and a revised timeline for the restoration of a major downtown D.C. park

The yearslong pursuit to revive the second-largest National Park Service-owned square in downtown Washington with a host of amenities and programmed open spaces is nearing an important milestone.

The National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday is scheduled to review preliminary 30 percent drawings for Franklin Park, the 4.79-acre square bounded by 13th, 14th, K and Eye streets NW. The Commission of Fine Arts has already signed off, and the NCPC is expected to as well.

Ellen Jones, deputy executive director for the Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District, said the project team expects to bring final design to the various review panels in the spring and to break ground in the fall, with completion in 2020.

The team includes the BID, the D.C. Department of General Services, National Park Service, Studios Architecture and Land Collective — a contractor is expected to be on board by mid-2019. The District has set aside $15.1 million for the project, which it describes in…