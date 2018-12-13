The DOD is defending its JEDI procurement — and AWS has joined that defense

A redacted court filing shows Oracle Corp. mounting an aggressive conflict-of-interest basis for its bid to upend a potentially massive Pentagon cloud computing contract, and Amazon Web Services — the perceived frontrunner for the work…

A redacted court filing shows Oracle Corp. mounting an aggressive conflict-of-interest basis for its bid to upend a potentially massive Pentagon cloud computing contract, and Amazon Web Services — the perceived frontrunner for the work — is pushing back.

The cloud computing arm of internet giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been given the go-ahead by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to “intervene as a party-defendant” — AWS will join the Department of Defense in defending its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, a potentially $10 billion program that seeks to transform the Pentagon’s IT posture through the use of commercial cloud technology.

Because of its “direct and substantial economic interests at stake,” AWS argued in its motion, which was filed Wednesday and granted Thursday, that it should be added as a defendant in the bid protest lawsuit.

Oracle’s redacted complaint, filed Monday, lays out how the California tech giant is challenging the Pentagon’s…