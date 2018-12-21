202.5
The best of our 2018 front pages

December 21, 2018
It’s a busy week putting together the print edition of the Washington Business Journal. There’s a lot of planning and coordination. Then we rack our brains over photos, layout, headlines and what goes where until we wrap things up Wednesday evenings.

When an issue is complete, the cover typically stands testament to all the work that went into it.

Looking back on the year, we asked our creative team to select some of their favorite front page covers of 2018. They’re compiled in the gallery above.

