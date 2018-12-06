Ted’s excellent adventure

Ted Leonsis is a man of many stories. He tells them to illustrate a point, impart wisdom and highlight his views on the world and the empire he has spent years building. How Fugazi was…

Ted Leonsis is a man of many stories.

He tells them to illustrate a point, impart wisdom and highlight his views on the world and the empire he has spent years building.

How Fugazi was a punk rock pioneer. (Feel free to debate him.) That Pete Maravich of the Utah Jazz was one of the best players of all time — “Google it,” he insists — and how the Utah Jazz got that name in the first place. How he came face-to-face with his mortality on an airplane. How mowing lawns as a kid helped get him into Georgetown University.

The 61-year-old Leonsis, perhaps Washington’s most beloved team owner, is an eclectic mix of pitchman, history professor, favorite uncle, practical businessman and freelance life coach eagerly sharing the secrets of happiness (he literally wrote a book about it).

And like a pair of well-worn socks, he slips on and off the stories that form his own narrative arc — from early days at Georgetown to joining a small, growing company called AOL to forming Monumental…