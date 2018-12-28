Ted Leonsis on an ‘incredibly successful’ 2018 and his thoughts on 2019

Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO and founder Ted Leonsis saw 2018 — led by a Stanley Cup Finals victory and a run to the WNBA championship game — as a big year for the company.…

Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO and founder Ted Leonsis saw 2018 — led by a Stanley Cup Finals victory and a run to the WNBA championship game — as a big year for the company. But he’s not resting on his laurels as the new year approaches.

He laid out his plans for 2019 and his thoughts on “the most productive, successful and socially responsible year of any sports and entertainment organization” in a Dec. 27 email to Monumental employees. The email, titled “kudos to you,” offered high praise and generally outlined his ideas on everything from enhancing the company’s charitable efforts to deepening its esports presence.

“We are the only sports and entertainment organization to have every single one of our teams qualify for the playoffs,” Leonsis wrote, adding the Capitals won the Stanley Cup, one of his two arena football teams won that league’s championship and the Mystics went to the WNBA finals. “As we head into 2019, our goal at minimum is for every one…