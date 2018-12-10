Ted Leonsis’ growing empire: 5 things to know about Monumental Sports

There is no doubt Monumental Sports & Entertainment has expanded substantially since Ted Leonsis and a series of partners purchased the remaining portions of the Wizards and what was then called Verizon Center (Leonsis already…

There is no doubt Monumental Sports & Entertainment has expanded substantially since Ted Leonsis and a series of partners purchased the remaining portions of the Wizards and what was then called Verizon Center (Leonsis already owned the Capitals) after the death of owner Abe Pollin in 2010.

But sometimes it can be hard to keep track. Especially in the last few years, as Verizon Center got a name change to Capital One Arena as part of a $100 million deal and the company’s completion of a Wizards practice facility and Mystics arena in Congress Heights.

And as a private company, details can be even harder to come by.

So I have laid out some of the more pertinent details revealed to me in a series of interviews with Leonsis, who we recently honored as our CEO of the Year. For an expansive overview of Leonsis, the company he spent years building and his vision for the future, click here.

Leonsis said he has vastly increased Monumental’s valuation since 2010, from $550 million to $3 billion…