202.5
Home » Latest News » Ted Leonsis’ growing empire:…

Ted Leonsis’ growing empire: 5 things to know about Monumental Sports

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 10, 2018 2:00 pm 12/10/2018 02:00pm
Share

There is no doubt Monumental Sports & Entertainment has expanded substantially since Ted Leonsis and a series of partners purchased the remaining portions of the Wizards and what was then called Verizon Center (Leonsis already owned the Capitals) after the death of owner Abe Pollin in 2010.

But sometimes it can be hard to keep track. Especially in the last few years, as Verizon Center got a name change to Capital One Arena as part of a $100 million deal and the company’s completion of a Wizards practice facility and Mystics arena in Congress Heights.

And as a private company, details can be even harder to come by.

So I have laid out some of the more pertinent details revealed to me in a series of interviews with Leonsis, who we recently honored as our CEO of the Year. For an expansive overview of Leonsis, the company he spent years building and his vision for the future, click here.

Leonsis said he has vastly increased Monumental’s valuation since 2010, from $550 million to $3 billion…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500