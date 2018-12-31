Taylor Gourmet and more companies we lost in 2018

The growth of a business rarely happens in a vacuum. The rise of one company often means the fall of another. For many business owners, the year 2018 marked the end of the line. Operating…

For many business owners, the year 2018 marked the end of the line. Operating plans were scrapped and doors were closed as the landscape of business failed to play out as intended.

You can look back at some of these stories, as told by The Business Journals publications over the past year, through the gallery presented here.

Not included in the gallery are the many businesses still in operation but for which 2018 meant a time — and a need — to restructure. Many of these companies are nationally known retailers facing the continued challenges of consumers’ changing buying habits.

That list of companies, and their turning points, includes:

• Claire’s files for bankruptcy

• David’s Bridal plans bankruptcy filing

• Mattress Firm to close hundreds of stores, offers details on potential locations

• Nine West files for bankruptcy protection

• Lowe’s CEO starts…