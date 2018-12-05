Survey: Virginia’s Amazon HQ2 deal has support from every corner of the commonwealth

There may be some angst in Arlington over Amazon.com Inc.’s impending entrance to the market, but overall, the state is feeling good about HQ2. Virginia voters overwhelmingly support the deal that will bring a part…

Virginia voters overwhelmingly support the deal that will bring a part of Amazon’s second headquarters to Arlington County — none more so than residents of southern and southwestern Virginia, according to a new survey.

The Judy Ford Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University released details Wednesday of its latest survey, which finds not only support for the HQ2 incentive package, but also for sports betting, casinos and Gov. Ralph Northam.

For the survey, 841 interviews were conducted of registered Virginia voters between Nov. 14 and Nov. 30. The margin for error is 3.7 percent.

On the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) deal, participants were asked whether they approve or disapprove of the announcement and were provided information that the “state is going to provide up to $573 million in incentives for this, and it is expected…