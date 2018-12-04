Subpoenas coming in Trump emoluments lawsuit

A U.S. District Court judge on Monday allowed the attorneys general of the District and Maryland to proceed with discovery in their emoluments case against President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, announced more than a year…

A U.S. District Court judge on Monday allowed the attorneys general of the District and Maryland to proceed with discovery in their emoluments case against President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, announced more than a year ago, accuses Trump of illegally profiting off his presidency. The case centers on The Trump International Hotel in downtown D.C., which opened in the fall of 2016 as Trump was in the home stretch of his presidential campaign.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh are expected to release a list of subpoena targets on Tuesday. When the lawsuit was announced in 2017, Frosh and Racine said they would demand copies of Trump’s tax returns through the discovery process.

The case centers on the Constitution’s emoluments clauses, which generally bar a person in office from accepting “any present, Emolument, Office or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

