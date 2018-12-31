Spy Museum says goodbye to Penn Quarter

No plans for New Year’s Day? Espionage aficionados might want to stop by the International Spy Museum in Penn Quarter, which will host its final round of visitors in its original location before closing for…

No plans for New Year’s Day? Espionage aficionados might want to stop by the International Spy Museum in Penn Quarter, which will host its final round of visitors in its original location before closing for a move to a new building.

The museum at 800 F St. NW will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 1 before closing for the next few months to prepare for its reopening. The museum is moving to a new dedicated building at 700 L’Enfant Plaza in 2019.

Exactly when in 2019 is still up in the air — the best guidance museum officials have been able to give thus far is “spring.”

The move will begin immediately in one regard, however. Spy will move out the Aston Martin DB5 — the one featured in the James Bond movies — on Jan. 5 to place it in the new museum. Though most of the Bond exhibit will not make it into the new museum’s permanent exhibition given a renewed focus on real (rather than fictional) spies, the car is moving to the new home.

Passersby on Jan. 5 may even…