Southwest is ‘close’ to receiving Hawaii certification, report says

Southwest Airlines is “close” to getting the special certification necessary to start flights to Hawaii, an executive told Flight Global.

Greg Wells, executive vice president of daily operations for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), told the publication that, “ETOPS is close.” He’s referencing the Extended-Range Twin-Engine Operational Performance Standards certification the airline needs to be able to fly over large bodies of water.

Since Southwest primarily operates in the contiguous United States, flying to Hawaii is a new endeavor. In its latest earnings call, company leadership said the ETOPS certification process usually takes between 12-18 months and at the end of October, it was approaching the 12-month mark.

The Dallas airline’s journey to the 50th U.S. state has been a long process. CEO Gary Kelly told the Dallas Business Journal more than four years ago that Hawaii was in Southwest’s growth plans. But it wasn’t until October 2017 that Southwest officially announced its plans…