Smithsonian launches new subscription streaming service

Smithsonian Networks, a joint venture between CBS-owned Showtime and the D.C.-based Smithsonian Institution, is launching Smithsonian Channel Plus, an ad-free platform featuring more than a thousand hours of content from the network spanning history, air and space, nature and wildlife, science, travel, pop culture and more, including 4K UHD series and documentaries.

The new service, now available in the U.S. for $4.99 per month, includes past full seasons of popular series including “Aerial America,” “America in Color,” “Million Dollar American Princesses,” “The Lost Tapes” and “Air Disasters,” with content refreshed weekly.

Smithsonian Channel Plus incorporates Smithsonian Earth, a streaming service that offered 4K UHD nature and wildlife content for $4 per month. Smithsonian Earth subscribers can log on to the new service at no extra charge.

“We are thrilled to be able to…