SLS Hotel in Mount Vernon Triangle hit with financing delay

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 21, 2018 2:57 pm 12/21/2018 02:57pm
D.C.’s planned SLS Hotel project is facing a delay as its developer works to line up financing. 

Peebles Corp., which is developing the luxury, boutique property, asked the D.C. Council for an extension of its right to buy the future hotel site, located at Fifth and Eye streets NW in Mount Vernon Triangle. 

The council approved the extension time to dispose of the property between the city, which owns the land, and Peebles Dec. 18. The extension lasts three months and expires April 1.

“Despite its best efforts, the developer has reached an impasse with its lender on negotiation of terms for construction financing,” Councilman Kenyan McDuffie D-Ward 5, said at the Dec. 18 meeting. “The developer has requested additional time to negotiate with an alternative lender and close on the property.”

Peebles said the delay is due to its lender’s “discomfort with the agreement we have with the hotel trades union,” according to Donahue Peebles III, senior associate of development…

