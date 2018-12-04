Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls acquires Md. cyber company

Shipbuilding giant Hungtington Ingalls Industries has acquired a Maryland cybersecurity firm, the latest example of companies looking to build out high-growth government technology services. Annapolis Junction, Maryland-based G2 Inc. is known for its work in…

Annapolis Junction, Maryland-based G2 Inc. is known for its work in national cyber defense, computer network exploitation, cyber analytics and distributed analytics platforms. It will become part of HII’s technical solutions division. G2 is almost two decades old and led by founder and CEO Paul Green.

Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed. Jean Stack and John Song, who head the Tysons-based government services investment banking team at Robert W. Baird & Co., advised G2 on the deal.

Newport News, Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII) is the largest military shipbuilder in the U.S., with almost $8 billion in revenue.

The deal further consolidates a government contracting industry that’s seen lots of M&A deal flow this year, thanks to high valuations, plentiful capital and a deep-pocketed…