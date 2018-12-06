Sharon Bulova won’t seek re-election as Fairfax County board chair

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova will not seek re-election in 2019. The Democrat, leader of Virginia’s largest jurisdiction, was first elected chair in 2009 to fill the remainder of Gerald Connolly’s term…

The Democrat, leader of Virginia’s largest jurisdiction, was first elected chair in 2009 to fill the remainder of Gerald Connolly’s term after he was elected to the U.S. House. She was re-elected to two twice to full terms. Bulova, 71, served as the Braddock District Supervisor from 1988 to 2009, compiling more than 30 years as a member of the board.

The primary is scheduled for June 11, with the general election on Nov. 5. The new board will assume office Jan. 1, 2020.

Supervisor Jeff McKay, D-Lee, announced Thursday morning he will run to replace Bulova. Supervisor Pat Herrity, R-Springfield, is facing a Democratic challenger but might consider running for chairman, according to The Washington Post.

During Bulova’s career, she oversaw the founding of the VRE commuter rail system, the piloting of Metro’s Silver Line Phase One and the new vision for Tysons — converting the county’s autocentric…