See inside the newly renovated Fairfax at Embassy Row

The Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in Dupont Circle has a new look in time for the holidays. Owner Westbrook Partners recently completed a renovation of the hotel’s common areas, a project that included the…

The Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in Dupont Circle has a new look in time for the holidays.

Owner Westbrook Partners recently completed a renovation of the hotel’s common areas, a project that included the addition of a new restaurant called The Sally. The lobby of the hotel at 2100 Massachusetts Ave. NW was completely remodeled to have a more open layout, said General Manager David Hendrix.

“Our hotel and the main lobby and restaurants were built in 1920 — so it was a very closed in space,” Hendrix said.

The renovation opened up the lobby and also added a new market area for grab-and-go food including breakfast items, sandwiches, salads and beer and wine. The market also offers food from local purveyors, including coffee from Swing’s and doughnuts from Sugar Shack Donuts.

The restaurant space where The Sally is now located was also opened up more to the street. Though it always had an entrance off Massachusetts Avenue, the space had no windows and was clad in dark…