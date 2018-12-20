See how Wawa welcomed its new neighbors in Georgetown

Georgetown was more caffeinated than usual Thursday morning. That’s because juggernaut convenience store chain Wawa was giving away free coffee in celebration of the grand opening of its Georgetown location at 1222 Wisconsin Ave. NW.…

That’s because juggernaut convenience store chain Wawa was giving away free coffee in celebration of the grand opening of its Georgetown location at 1222 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

Employees of the 7,100-square-foot Wawa across from the Georgetown Apple store greeted the neighborhood with free beverages, food and a level of enthusiasm that’s difficult to summon at 8 a.m.

The Georgetown location, in the former home of Restoration Hardware, is the second in a string of stores the chain plans to open in D.C. over the next several years. Wawa’s other D.C. store, at 1111 19th St. NW, opened a year ago and its next store in Tenleytown is slated to open January.

Three more locations in Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights and, just announced, One Thomas Circle are currently in the permitting process, said Greg Harvey, Wawa senior manager of site acquisition. He said they hope for those stores to open in 2019 or 2020.

“Our goal is to open…