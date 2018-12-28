Scooter corrals? Arlington tests out ways to handle flood of dockless vehicles.

Arlington County is testing out a solution to an increasingly pressing challenge: How to fold in the growing number of dockless scooters and bikes into the urban landscape. One possible answer? So-called “corrals” of painted…

One possible answer? So-called “corrals” of painted areas with scooter and bike symbols within which people can park their dockless vehicles without blocking business entrances, ramps or crosswalks. And in Rosslyn that means two locations, both by the bike share locations at North Lynn Street and 19th Street North and at North Lynn Street and Fairfax Drive, according to Rosslyn BID Executive Director Mary-Claire Burick, who added the organization helped pick the corral sites.

Right now they are temporary, scheduled to run during the same period as Arlington’s official dockless pilot program, which ends in the middle of 2019. But if they become widely used the BID might get involved in creating something more permanent, she said.

“We absolutely have heard from our property owners and while they acknowledge that the…