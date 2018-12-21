Saul Centers advances plans for ‘Metro Tower’ high-rise in Bethesda

An affiliate of Saul Centers Inc. is advancing plans for a 25-story residential-over-retail building on a prominent corner in Bethesda. Saul has submitted a series of initial drawings and documents outlining plans for its Metro…

Saul has submitted a series of initial drawings and documents outlining plans for its Metro Tower project located on land along the west side of Wisconsin Avenue in the Bethesda Central Business District and just north of a Purple Line station under construction.

According to a statement of justification, Saul Centers has “designed an iconic building that will sit proudly on Wisconsin Avenue to provide a strong marker for this prominent pedestrian corner.”

It will also include an expanded and revitalized plaza area that “will serve to provide improved place-making and through-block connectivity between Hampden Lane and Elm Street.”

