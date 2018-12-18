SAIC loses out on bid to prototype light tank for Army

A bid by Science Applications International Corp. to build a prototype for a new Army light tank has come up short, with the service awarding contracts to General Dynamics Corp. and BAE Systems Inc. Those…

A bid by Science Applications International Corp. to build a prototype for a new Army light tank has come up short, with the service awarding contracts to General Dynamics Corp. and BAE Systems Inc.

Those companies each won contracts worth up to $376 million to build 12 prototypes of the Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower combat vehicle, a lightweight vehicle envisioned bringing precise, shoot-on-the-move firepower to the Army for use in restricted terrains.

Delivery is scheduled to start in 14 months, with testing to follow two months later. The Army will pick a final winner in 2022 to build a planned 504 vehicles.

The decision is a blow to Reston-based SAIC’s platform modernization business, its focus on rebuilding vehicles (or weapons) with custom designs using commercially available technology. Executives told analysts on an earnings call two weeks ago they were “anxiously awaiting” word on the program.

“We are very disappointed in the Army’s program decision and are closely…