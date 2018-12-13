202.5
SAIC appoints new board chair

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 13, 2018 2:25 pm 12/13/2018 02:25pm
Longtime government contracting executive Donna Morea will become the new board chair at Science Applications International Corp. after its $2.5 billion all-stock deal to buy Engility Holdings Inc. closes next month.

Morea has been on the SAIC (NYSE: SAIC) board since 2013, following her retirement two years prior as president of CGI Technology and Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of CGI Group, a $10 billion IT company.

The shuffling also follows word last week that Reston-based SAIC’s new board seats — added as part of the Engility (NYSE: EGL) deal — would be filled by former private equity exec David Kerko and Katrina McFarland, a retired Army acquisition leader.

Morea will succeed Edward “Sandy” Sanderson Jr., who’s been board chair since the complex corporate split in 2013 that saw SAIC spin off a $4 billion government IT services business under that decades-old name while a new $6 billion company, rebranded Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), took the national security…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
