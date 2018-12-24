Rosslyn office building offered for sale, with HQ2 proximity as a lure

The Meridian Group is considering shedding International Place in Rosslyn, roughly two-and-a-half years after acquiring the office building for more than $100 million, and one of Greater Washington’s highest profile employers factors prominently in the…

The Meridian Group is considering shedding International Place in Rosslyn, roughly two-and-a-half years after acquiring the office building for more than $100 million, and one of Greater Washington’s highest profile employers factors prominently in the effort.

Cushman & Wakefield recently began marketing the 295,271-square-foot building on the Bethesda-based developer’s behalf, and the commercial real estate services firm touts the 12-story building’s proximity to Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) National Landing headquarters among its selling points.

“Amazon recently committed to locating its East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia, just two miles or three Metrorail stops away from International Place,” Cushman & Wakefield boasts in its marketing materials.

International Place’s proximity to the Seattle-based company’s new corporate hub isn’t the only selling point to which Cushman & Wakefield calls attention in its sales brochure. Meridian boosted the building’s leased rate…