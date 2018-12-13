202.5
Home » Latest News » Residents Have Packages Sent…

Residents Have Packages Sent To Police Station To Stop Thefts

By CNN December 13, 2018 2:20 pm 12/13/2018 02:20pm
Share
**Embargo: Boston, MA** The department is allowing residents to have their packages sent to the station for safe keeping until they're ready to pick up the goods.

Click here for updates on this story

    Sterling, PA (WBZ) — The Sterling Police Department is trying to stop porch pirates this Christmas.

The department is allowing residents to have their packages sent to the station for safe keeping until they’re ready to pick up the goods.

Sterling’s Police Chief says package thefts happen every year around the holidays.

“The packages sit on the doorstep for four or five hours making it pretty convenient,” said Chief Gary Chamberland.

All you have to do is use the station address then call the dispatcher and let them know a package is on the way. You can pick up your shipment 24 hours a day.

“It’s a minor inconvenience, but we think it will stop us from having to do a lot of investigative work whenever a package gets stolen,” said Chief Chamberland.

Residents are thrilled they have a secure place to send their kid’s Christmas presents.

“First one we got delivered, but she used it for two expensive gifts, electronic gifts for my older sons for Christmas,” said Sterling resident Joe Curtin.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500