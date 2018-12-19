202.5
Remember LivingSocial? Here are the region’s top venture deals of the decade.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 19, 2018 6:12 am 12/19/2018 06:12am
The top venture deals of the last 10 years in Greater Washington come with a heavy dose of LivingSocial Inc.

The daily deals juggernaut-turned-cautionary tale was sold to Groupon Inc. for literally nothing in 2016 after struggling to rein in massive losses and repeated rounds of layoffs. But its legacy as a company that raised more than $900 million in venture capital lives on, accounting for three of the region’s top deals since 2008, according to data provided by Pitchbook.

The list contains some familiar faces, including event management company Cvent Inc. and Mediterranean fast-casual chain Cava Group Inc. But it also does not contain some larger deals, because Pitchbook does not classify them as venture deals. That includes the massive $1.2 billion round for satellite company OneWeb LLC led by SoftBank Inc. in 2016.

