REIT breaks ground on Prince William County data centers

Construction has begun on one of two planned new data center facilities in Prince William County’s Innovation Park.

A division of Columbia-based real estate investment trust Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is behind the project located at Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, which provides 10,000 acres in support of data centers with fast-track permitting, by-right development and the lowest computer tax rates in the region.

“Prince William County is a good choice for COPT to expand because of the abundant availability of land, power and low-latency fiber connectivity found within Innovation Park,” COPT CEO Steve Budorick said in statement.

COPT has already partnered with Amazon.com Inc. (NYSE: AMZN) to acquire 78 acres and develop multiple data centers in Sterling on behalf of the retailing giant’s cloud division, Amazon Web Services.

Prince William County has landed 34 data center projects totaling $6.9 billion in capital investment and 967 new jobs.